Monte San Biagio, nuovo autovelox in dotazione alla Polizia Locale (#video)

redazione
121

Il vicesindaco di Monte S.Biagio in esclusiva ai microfoni di Radio Show Italia 103e5 spiega dove e in che modo, il nuovo autovelox in dotazione alla Polizia Locale vigilerà sulle strade.

