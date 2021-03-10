Positivo al Covid va al supermercato

Denuncia penale per aver violato l’isolamento fiduciario a un uomo positivo al Covid-19.

L’uomo ieri è stato denunciato dagli agenti del commissariato di Formia che lo hanno sorpreso in un supermercato di Formia.

