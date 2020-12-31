Torrente Pontone, riconosciuto lo stato di calamità naturale

“Sono soddisfatta nel comunicare a tutti i cittadini di Formia ed in particolar modo a chi vive ed ha attività nell’area di Pontone e Via Canzatora, che la Regione Lazio in queste ora ha decretato di riconoscere lo “stato di calamità naturale” richiesto dal nostro Comune per i danni subiti dall’esondazione del Rio Pontone domenica 6 dicembre scorso. Molte famiglie hanno perso beni ed hanno visto le proprie abitazioni devastate dalla furia delle acque. Fortunatamente nessuno è rimasto vittima del torrente e del suo fango. Abbracciando virtualmente il signor Giuseppe, si abbracciano tutte le famiglie coinvolte. Sarà premura degli uffici comunali dare subito dopo il Capodanno informazioni in merito.” Così sui social Paola Villa Sindaco di Formia