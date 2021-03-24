Vaccino, da venerdì nel Lazio anche di notte

redazione


“Da venerdi’ nel Lazio vaccini anti #COVID19 anche di notte. Si comincia dall’hub dell’aeroporto di Fiumicino con un turno fino alle 24″.

Lo scrive su Twitter il presidente della Regione Lazio, Nicola Zingaretti.

