Vaccino, D’Amato: “Sold out il secondo open day”

By
redazione
-
0
81

“Anche il secondo open day previsto nelle giornate di oggi e domani è andato sold out. I tickets virtuali sono esauriti e si profila un nuovo successo di adesioni”. Lo dichiara l’Assessore alla Sanità della Regione Lazio, Alessio D’Amato.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR