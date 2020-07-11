“CORONAVIRUS aggiornamenti… Il bollettino di oggi dell’asl vedrà 4 positivi nella città di Formia. Prima notizia, le quattro persone stanno in buone condizioni di salute, con sintomi lievi. Seconda notizia, i medici dell’Asl si sono messi subito al lavoro per circoscrivere i contatti, e procedere ai tamponi per coloro che sono individuati tra questi contatti. Questo lavoro diventa importante ed è per questo che è importantissimo seguire tutte le prescrizioni: portare la mascherina nei luoghi chiusi, mantenere le distanze, utilizzare da parte dei gestori dei locali, tutte le misure di prevenzione e soprattutto trascrivere le generalità dei propri clienti in una banca dati della durata di almeno 15 giorni. Il lavoro dell’asl è coadiuvato dalle forze dell’ordine e dalla protezione civile, ed i protocolli messi in atto stanno funzionando. Ricordiamo che non serve alcuna “caccia all’untore”, perché tutti i coinvolti, sono persone collaborative e serie. Restiamo lucidi, umani e seri tutti.” Così su Facebook il primo cittadino di Formia