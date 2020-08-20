“Franco Albano, ci ha lasciati. Con grande dispiacere abbiamo appreso della sua scomparsa. Il mio Professore al liceo, con lui abbiamo vissuto anni bellissimi, un campione in campo e nella vita, un docente che trasmetteva la passione per lo sport. Un uomo che ha lasciato il segno nella storia calcistica biancorossa, un idolo sia da Capitano che da Allenatore del Gaeta. In questo momento di cordoglio siamo vicini ai suoi cari e familiari unendoci al loro dolore. Le sue imprese sul rettangolo di gioco e la tenacia dimostrata come allenatore continueranno ad emozionare tutti noi. Franco Albano, la bandiera del calcio gaetano continuerà a sventolare nei nostri cuori. Ciao Franco!” così Cosmo Mitrano primo cittadino di Gaeta