Covid-19, al via le vaccinazioni per gli over 80 in provincia di Latina (#video)

By
redazione
-
0
156

Sono partite stamattina le vaccinazioni anti Covid per gli over 80.

Nel video intervista al dott.re Loreto Bevilacqua, responsabile delle vaccinazioni per la Asl di Latina.

Riprese a cura di Giupeppe Miele

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR